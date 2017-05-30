South Carolina man admits to killing ...

South Carolina man admits to killing 7; gets life sentence

Friday May 26 Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

By JEFFREY COLLINS Associated Press SPARTANBURG, S.C. - A prosecutor wanted to send a man who killed seven people in South Carolina to death row, but the state's lack of execution drugs and the desire of victims' relatives to never see him again led authorities to accept a deal for life in prison without parole for the serial killer. Todd Kohlhepp pleaded guilty Friday to seven counts of murder for the killings that took place over well over a decade - as he ran a real estate business.

