South Carolina House votes to recognize concealed weapons permits of more states
House members voted Wednesday to recognize the concealed weapons permits of most adults from states that recognize permits from South Carolina. As initially proposed, the bill would have allowed anyone who possessed a concealed weapons permit from any state to carry legally in South Carolina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Spartanburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where to buy spice
|Apr 28
|lol
|2
|Childcare
|Apr 10
|Stayathomemom
|1
|Reidville Road McDonalds (Aug '10)
|Apr '17
|Frustrasted_w_Window
|7
|Mungo Homes - New Ivywood on Old Furnace
|Mar '17
|Buyer beware
|1
|Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|MrsKdm
|2
|Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15)
|Mar '17
|Rapistsoughttobek...
|7
|Spartanburg Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|16
Find what you want!
Search Spartanburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC