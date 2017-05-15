Source: Wikimedia Commons
A Spartanburg woman won the Lottery on her way to Walmart and told officials with the SC Education Lottery, "I put the ticket in my bra and went in Walmart." Lottery officials said the woman stopped at the One Stop Shop on Blackstock Road in Moore and bought a $10 lottery ticket on her way to shop at Walmart.
