Revis settling into new position at NCMH -
Newberry County Memorial Hospital has welcomed a new face to its staff, naming Karen Revis as the hospital's new ED Director. Originally from Boiling Springs, Revis has been in the medical field for almost 30 years and is in her third week of being an employee at NCMH.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spartanburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prominent Spartanburg, SC Plastic Surgeon: Dr. ... (Nov '09)
|Wed
|One and only
|4
|Chelsea Nicole Sanford
|May 23
|Wondering
|1
|Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16)
|May 15
|Theourgoi
|3
|Where to buy spice (Nov '16)
|Apr 28
|lol
|2
|Childcare
|Apr '17
|Stayathomemom
|1
|Reidville Road McDonalds (Aug '10)
|Apr '17
|Frustrasted_w_Window
|7
|Mungo Homes - New Ivywood on Old Furnace
|Mar '17
|Buyer beware
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spartanburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC