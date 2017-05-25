Revis settling into new position at N...

Revis settling into new position at NCMH -

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Newberry Observer

Newberry County Memorial Hospital has welcomed a new face to its staff, naming Karen Revis as the hospital's new ED Director. Originally from Boiling Springs, Revis has been in the medical field for almost 30 years and is in her third week of being an employee at NCMH.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spartanburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prominent Spartanburg, SC Plastic Surgeon: Dr. ... (Nov '09) Wed One and only 4
Chelsea Nicole Sanford May 23 Wondering 1
Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16) May 15 Theourgoi 3
Where to buy spice (Nov '16) Apr 28 lol 2
Childcare Apr '17 Stayathomemom 1
Reidville Road McDonalds (Aug '10) Apr '17 Frustrasted_w_Window 7
Mungo Homes - New Ivywood on Old Furnace Mar '17 Buyer beware 1
See all Spartanburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spartanburg Forum Now

Spartanburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spartanburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Spartanburg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,047 • Total comments across all topics: 281,284,263

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC