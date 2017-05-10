Report: Woman ripped up Mother's Day ...

Report: Woman ripped up Mother's Day card, beat 6-year-old son

Friday May 12 Read more: WMBF

The Spartanburg Police Department was called to a disturbance at a home on Amos Street on Thursday around 6:40 p.m. Police said when they arrived on scene, a grandmother was standing with her two grandchildren, one of which was crying. The woman told officers her daughter, the boy's mother, had slapped him multiple times in the front, side and back of the head.

