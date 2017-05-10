Report: Woman ripped up Mother's Day card, beat 6-year-old son
The Spartanburg Police Department was called to a disturbance at a home on Amos Street on Thursday around 6:40 p.m. Police said when they arrived on scene, a grandmother was standing with her two grandchildren, one of which was crying. The woman told officers her daughter, the boy's mother, had slapped him multiple times in the front, side and back of the head.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Spartanburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where to buy spice (Nov '16)
|Apr 28
|lol
|2
|Childcare
|Apr '17
|Stayathomemom
|1
|Reidville Road McDonalds (Aug '10)
|Apr '17
|Frustrasted_w_Window
|7
|Mungo Homes - New Ivywood on Old Furnace
|Mar '17
|Buyer beware
|1
|Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|MrsKdm
|2
|Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15)
|Mar '17
|Rapistsoughttobek...
|7
|Spartanburg Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|16
Find what you want!
Search Spartanburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC