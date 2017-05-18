Release: Us Labor Secretary Visits SC...

Release: Us Labor Secretary Visits SC BMW Workers In Munich

U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta today visited the Munich headquarters and manufacturing plant of the BMW Group to tour the automotive company's production and technical apprenticeship training facility. Secretary Acosta traveled to Germany to attend the G20 Labor and Employment Ministers' Meeting, which begins in Bad Neuenahr on Thursday, May 18. The visit by Secretary Acosta builds on President Donald Trump's initiative to strengthen the U.S. workforce and prepare more American workers to successfully meet the needs of the ever-evolving global economy.

