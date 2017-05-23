Police searching for teen last seen a...

Police searching for teen last seen at Upstate apartment complex on Friday

Per police reports, 17-year-old Shaquan Shaiheem Porter was last seen at 5:30 a.m. on May 19 at Norris Ridge Apartments on Norris Street in Spartanburg. His mother said Porter was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jean shorts.

