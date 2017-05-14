Police: Mom hits son who didn't give ...

Police: Mom hits son who didn't give her Mother's Day card

Police in South Carolina say a woman has been arrested for hitting her young son after he gave a Mother's Day card to his grandmother but not to her. A Spartanburg Police Department report says Shontrell Murphy is charged with cruelty to children for hitting her son on the head Thursday.

