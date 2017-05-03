More than 600 without power after crash in Spartanburg Co.
More than 600 Duke Energy customers lost power after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole in Spartanburg late Monday night, according to an official at the scene. Duke Energy reported 634 outages in areas on Floyd Street, along Archer Road, and between US 221 and Skylyn Drive.
