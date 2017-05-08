Man charged with murder in 2016 death of missing Spartanburg woman to begin trial
A man who investigators said confessed to killing a Spartanburg County teen after he was arrested in an unrelated armed robbery is scheduled to begin trial on the week of May 8, according to court rosters. Akello Jeter was arrested following a February 2016 armed robbery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spartanburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where to buy spice
|Apr 28
|lol
|2
|Childcare
|Apr 10
|Stayathomemom
|1
|Reidville Road McDonalds (Aug '10)
|Apr '17
|Frustrasted_w_Window
|7
|Mungo Homes - New Ivywood on Old Furnace
|Mar '17
|Buyer beware
|1
|Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|MrsKdm
|2
|Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15)
|Mar '17
|Rapistsoughttobek...
|7
|Spartanburg Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|16
Find what you want!
Search Spartanburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC