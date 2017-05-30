Man charged with killing 7 in South Carolina heads to court
This photo made available by the Spartanburg, S.C., County Sheriff's Office shows Todd Kohlhepp of Moore, S.C. Kohlhepp appears in court on Friday, May, 26, 2017. less FILE - This photo made available by the Spartanburg, S.C., County Sheriff's Office shows Todd Kohlhepp of Moore, S.C. Kohlhepp appears in court on Friday, May, 26, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Spartanburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prominent Spartanburg, SC Plastic Surgeon: Dr. ... (Nov '09)
|May 24
|One and only
|4
|Chelsea Nicole Sanford
|May 23
|Wondering
|1
|Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16)
|May 15
|Theourgoi
|3
|Where to buy spice (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|lol
|2
|Childcare
|Apr '17
|Stayathomemom
|1
|Reidville Road McDonalds (Aug '10)
|Apr '17
|Frustrasted_w_Window
|7
|Mungo Homes - New Ivywood on Old Furnace
|Mar '17
|Buyer beware
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spartanburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC