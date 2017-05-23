Lack of funding keeps aging school buses on the road in South Carolina
In South Carolina, nearly half the school buses in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties aren't supposed to be on the road. As of February, the S.C. Department of Education reported that 43 percent of the buses in those three counties were 15 years old or older.
Start the conversation, or Read more at District Administration.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spartanburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chelsea Nicole Sanford
|12 hr
|Wondering
|1
|Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16)
|May 15
|Theourgoi
|3
|Where to buy spice (Nov '16)
|Apr 28
|lol
|2
|Childcare
|Apr '17
|Stayathomemom
|1
|Reidville Road McDonalds (Aug '10)
|Apr '17
|Frustrasted_w_Window
|7
|Mungo Homes - New Ivywood on Old Furnace
|Mar '17
|Buyer beware
|1
|Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15)
|Mar '17
|Rapistsoughttobek...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Spartanburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC