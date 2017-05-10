'Hero' School Bus Driver Evacuates 56...

'Hero' School Bus Driver Evacuates 56 Kids Before Bus Bursts Into Fames

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: Switched

A South Carolina school bus driver is being hailed a hero after evacuating 56 children off of a burning bus just moments before it was consumed by flames. Teresa Stroble was driving students to three Spartanburg County schools Tuesday morning when two students alerted her to smoke at the back of the bus, the school district said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spartanburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where to buy spice (Nov '16) Apr 28 lol 2
Childcare Apr '17 Stayathomemom 1
Reidville Road McDonalds (Aug '10) Apr '17 Frustrasted_w_Window 7
Mungo Homes - New Ivywood on Old Furnace Mar '17 Buyer beware 1
Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16) Mar '17 MrsKdm 2
Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15) Mar '17 Rapistsoughttobek... 7
Spartanburg Music Selection (Aug '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 16
See all Spartanburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spartanburg Forum Now

Spartanburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spartanburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Spartanburg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,877 • Total comments across all topics: 281,020,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC