'Hero' School Bus Driver Evacuates 56 Kids Before Bus Bursts Into Fames
A South Carolina school bus driver is being hailed a hero after evacuating 56 children off of a burning bus just moments before it was consumed by flames. Teresa Stroble was driving students to three Spartanburg County schools Tuesday morning when two students alerted her to smoke at the back of the bus, the school district said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Add your comments below
Spartanburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where to buy spice (Nov '16)
|Apr 28
|lol
|2
|Childcare
|Apr '17
|Stayathomemom
|1
|Reidville Road McDonalds (Aug '10)
|Apr '17
|Frustrasted_w_Window
|7
|Mungo Homes - New Ivywood on Old Furnace
|Mar '17
|Buyer beware
|1
|Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|MrsKdm
|2
|Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15)
|Mar '17
|Rapistsoughttobek...
|7
|Spartanburg Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|16
Find what you want!
Search Spartanburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC