Greenwood County Arrest Report for May 17, 2017

Bonds, Shannon Patterson, 4/30/77 of 312 Rock Knoll Drive, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: fraudulent checks Brown, Ellis Fitzgerald Jr., 2/2/92 of 102 Church Street, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: public drunk Burdette, Randall Terence, 8/3/85 of 407 Saddle Hill Road, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: attempted murder, failure to stop for blue lights, malicious damage to personal property Gibson, David Clyde, 6/4/74 of 361 Ray Hill Road, Spartanburg SC was arrested by GCSO for: domestic violence 2nd degree Kemp, Travis Mandell, 1/30/81 of 216 Tompkins Ave, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: assault and battery 3rd degree Partlow, Keith, 6/11/83 of 102 S University St, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for; trespassing Robinson, Michold Durand Jr., 9/10/82 of 110 Addison Ave, Apt 42, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: domestic violence 1st degree Thompson, Dikarus Toquan, ... (more)

