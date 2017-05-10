Goodwill hosts series of Upstate job ...

Goodwill hosts series of Upstate job fairs

Goodwill is holding a series of job fairs on Thursday and Friday across the Upstate as part of its observance of Goodwill Industries Week. Goodwill said it has worked for 115 years "in communities to help people with disabilities, disadvantages and anyone facing challenges to finding employment - including youth, seniors, veterans and military families, immigrants, and people with other specialized needs - gain skills and credentials, find employment, obtain job training, gain economic self-sufficiency, and receive necessary support services, such as financial education and transportation."

