Georgia Mackey - Hodges
Georgia Edelia Riley Mackey, 84, resident of 813 Riley Road North, widow of Raymond Fred Mackey, passed away May 20, 2017, at her home. Born March 16, 1933, in Hodges, she was a daughter of the late Eldred Allen Riley, Sr. and Mattie Edelia Park Riley.
