Former a SNLa star and Beaufort resid...

Former a SNLa star and Beaufort resident makes a First 100a list on HuffPo

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 1 Read more: The Island Packet

Trump stuff aside, though ... Sweeney made the list because he was the first openly gay actor on television. If you're of a certain age or an "SNL" scholar, you'll remember Sweeney for his spirited take on Nancy Reagan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spartanburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where to buy spice Apr 28 lol 2
Childcare Apr 10 Stayathomemom 1
Reidville Road McDonalds (Aug '10) Apr '17 Frustrasted_w_Window 7
Mungo Homes - New Ivywood on Old Furnace Mar '17 Buyer beware 1
Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16) Mar '17 MrsKdm 2
Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15) Mar '17 Rapistsoughttobek... 7
Spartanburg Music Selection (Aug '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 16
See all Spartanburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spartanburg Forum Now

Spartanburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spartanburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Spartanburg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,764 • Total comments across all topics: 280,750,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC