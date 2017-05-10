Firefighters work to put out car fire on I-85 N in Spartanburg Co.
Our FOX Carolina crew on scene witnessed as firefighters worked to douse the flames as billows of smoke filled the air. The incident occurred on I-85 at exit 70 north bound, per the SC Highway Patrol Realtime Traffic Information.
