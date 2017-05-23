Deputies searching for missing Spartanburg Co. woman with known medical conditions
Deputies said 71-year-old Katherine M. Biddy was last seen leaving her home on Beverly Drive Monday morning around 11 a.m. in a gray and black 2011 Mini Cooper. The car bears South Carolina tag #VV3247.
