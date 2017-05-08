Deputies: Child covered in head lice ...

Deputies: Child covered in head lice found in car with passed out drunk woman

An investigation is underway after Spartanburg County deputies said a woman was found passed out in the front seat of a car with a small child in the back seat. On May 5, deputies said they were dispatched to Spartanburg Regional Hospital after a woman was found passed out in the driver's seat of a vehicle.

