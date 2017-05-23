Coroner IDs Upstate man killed in hea...

Coroner IDs Upstate man killed in head-on collision in Spartanburg Co.

SC Highway Patrol and the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office responded to a fatal collision that occurred on Cross Anchor Road on Monday. Per trooper reports, the collision occurred at 8:12 a.m. on Cross Anchor Road and Kilgore Bridge Road, approximately 2.5 miles from Woodruff.

