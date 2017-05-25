Charleston Leaders Hold Secret Meeting On Interstate 526
The new chairman of Charleston County council is meeting behind closed doors with the new head of the S.C. Transportation Infrastructure Bank this week. According to our sources, council chairman Vic Rawl met privately with STIB chairman John B. White - the Spartanburg attorney who was recently installed as the leader of this scandal-scarred organization by governor Henry McMaster .
