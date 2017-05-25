Charleston Leaders Hold Secret Meetin...

Charleston Leaders Hold Secret Meeting On Interstate 526

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: FITSNews

The new chairman of Charleston County council is meeting behind closed doors with the new head of the S.C. Transportation Infrastructure Bank this week. According to our sources, council chairman Vic Rawl met privately with STIB chairman John B. White - the Spartanburg attorney who was recently installed as the leader of this scandal-scarred organization by governor Henry McMaster .

Start the conversation, or Read more at FITSNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spartanburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prominent Spartanburg, SC Plastic Surgeon: Dr. ... (Nov '09) Wed One and only 4
Chelsea Nicole Sanford May 23 Wondering 1
Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16) May 15 Theourgoi 3
Where to buy spice (Nov '16) Apr 28 lol 2
Childcare Apr '17 Stayathomemom 1
Reidville Road McDonalds (Aug '10) Apr '17 Frustrasted_w_Window 7
Mungo Homes - New Ivywood on Old Furnace Mar '17 Buyer beware 1
See all Spartanburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spartanburg Forum Now

Spartanburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spartanburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
 

Spartanburg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,794 • Total comments across all topics: 281,300,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC