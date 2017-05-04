BMW gets Q1 profit boost from SUVs an...

BMW gets Q1 profit boost from SUVs and 7-Series sales

German luxury automaker BMW says net earnings rose 31 percent in the first three months of the year as sales increased in Europe, the U.S. and Asia, led by profitable SUVs and the 7-Series large sedan. The Munich-based automaker said Thursday it made 2.15 billion euros compared to 1.64 billion euros in the year-earlier quarter.

