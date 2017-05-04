BMW gets Q1 profit boost from SUVs and 7-Series sales
German luxury automaker BMW says net earnings rose 31 percent in the first three months of the year as sales increased in Europe, the U.S. and Asia, led by profitable SUVs and the 7-Series large sedan. The Munich-based automaker said Thursday it made 2.15 billion euros compared to 1.64 billion euros in the year-earlier quarter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Spartanburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where to buy spice
|Apr 28
|lol
|2
|Childcare
|Apr 10
|Stayathomemom
|1
|Reidville Road McDonalds (Aug '10)
|Apr '17
|Frustrasted_w_Window
|7
|Mungo Homes - New Ivywood on Old Furnace
|Mar '17
|Buyer beware
|1
|Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|MrsKdm
|2
|Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15)
|Mar '17
|Rapistsoughttobek...
|7
|Spartanburg Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|16
Find what you want!
Search Spartanburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC