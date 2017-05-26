'Bad Germans' And Other Trump Blunders an hour ago
During his first foreign trip since he was elected, President Donald Trump didn't look too out of place in Saudi Arabia or even in the Vatican. In Brussels, however, he was a befuddled elephant in a china shop, doing his best to convince European leaders that the U.S. was clueless on key cooperation issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Spartanburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prominent Spartanburg, SC Plastic Surgeon: Dr. ... (Nov '09)
|Wed
|One and only
|4
|Chelsea Nicole Sanford
|May 23
|Wondering
|1
|Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16)
|May 15
|Theourgoi
|3
|Where to buy spice (Nov '16)
|Apr 28
|lol
|2
|Childcare
|Apr '17
|Stayathomemom
|1
|Reidville Road McDonalds (Aug '10)
|Apr '17
|Frustrasted_w_Window
|7
|Mungo Homes - New Ivywood on Old Furnace
|Mar '17
|Buyer beware
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spartanburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC