ACLU sues Spartanburg County jail over access to inmates
The American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina has filed a lawsuit against the Spartanburg County jail saying its inmate visitation policy violates the First Amendment. The Spartanburg Herald-Journal reports that the lawsuit filed May 2 says county officials denied ACLU attorneys' request to interview inmates as part of the organization's investigation of inmates' constitutional rights at the detention center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Spartanburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16)
|May 15
|Theourgoi
|3
|Where to buy spice (Nov '16)
|Apr 28
|lol
|2
|Childcare
|Apr '17
|Stayathomemom
|1
|Reidville Road McDonalds (Aug '10)
|Apr '17
|Frustrasted_w_Window
|7
|Mungo Homes - New Ivywood on Old Furnace
|Mar '17
|Buyer beware
|1
|Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15)
|Mar '17
|Rapistsoughttobek...
|7
|Spartanburg Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|16
Find what you want!
Search Spartanburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC