ACLU sues Spartanburg County jail over access to inmates

The American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina has filed a lawsuit against the Spartanburg County jail saying its inmate visitation policy violates the First Amendment. The Spartanburg Herald-Journal reports that the lawsuit filed May 2 says county officials denied ACLU attorneys' request to interview inmates as part of the organization's investigation of inmates' constitutional rights at the detention center.

