Woman says Charlotte moving company scammed her out of thousands
A Spartanburg, South Carolina woman says a Charlotte-based moving company scammed her out of thousands of dollars, using her household goods as leverage to make her pay. Brittany Guthrie called WBTV out of frustration after learning she would have to pay more than $6,000 to a company that originally said the job would cost just $1,895.
