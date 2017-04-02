Wofford Invitation next for APSU Men's Golf

After a well-earned week of rest, Austin Peay State University men's golf gets back to work this week at the Coca-Cola Wofford Invitational, hosted by Wofford at the Country Club of Spartanburg. This will be Austin Peay's third consecutive year venturing to Spartanburg for the Terrier's spring home event, held annually since 1988.

