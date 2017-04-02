Wofford Invitation next for APSU Men's Golf
After a well-earned week of rest, Austin Peay State University men's golf gets back to work this week at the Coca-Cola Wofford Invitational, hosted by Wofford at the Country Club of Spartanburg. This will be Austin Peay's third consecutive year venturing to Spartanburg for the Terrier's spring home event, held annually since 1988.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Add your comments below
Spartanburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reidville Road McDonalds (Aug '10)
|Apr 1
|Frustrasted_w_Window
|7
|Mungo Homes - New Ivywood on Old Furnace
|Mar 19
|Buyer beware
|1
|Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16)
|Mar 18
|MrsKdm
|2
|Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15)
|Mar '17
|Rapistsoughttobek...
|7
|Spartanburg Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|16
|Any one knows John Birch from Boothill band? (Aug '09)
|Jan '17
|Pdk
|18
|Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t...
|Jan '17
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spartanburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC