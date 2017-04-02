Wofford Invitation next for APSU Men'...

Wofford Invitation next for APSU Men's Golf

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Clarksville Online

After a well-earned week of rest, Austin Peay State University men's golf gets back to work this week at the Coca-Cola Wofford Invitational, hosted by Wofford at the Country Club of Spartanburg. This will be Austin Peay's third consecutive year venturing to Spartanburg for the Terrier's spring home event, held annually since 1988.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spartanburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Reidville Road McDonalds (Aug '10) Apr 1 Frustrasted_w_Window 7
Mungo Homes - New Ivywood on Old Furnace Mar 19 Buyer beware 1
Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16) Mar 18 MrsKdm 2
Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15) Mar '17 Rapistsoughttobek... 7
Spartanburg Music Selection (Aug '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 16
Any one knows John Birch from Boothill band? (Aug '09) Jan '17 Pdk 18
News Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t... Jan '17 Facts Trump Libs 1
See all Spartanburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spartanburg Forum Now

Spartanburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spartanburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Final Four
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Spartanburg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,303 • Total comments across all topics: 280,030,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC