USC Upstate names three local student...

USC Upstate names three local students to Chancellor's List

1 hr ago Read more: Camden Chronicle Independent

USC Upstate recently named three area students to the Fall 2016 Chancellor's List. They were Kayla Brown and Kensey Stephens of Camden and Danielle James of Elgin.

