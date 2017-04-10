Trump Has China-Owned Volvo to Thank for Lone New U.S. Car Plant
After all of President Donald Trump's bluster about building more cars in the U.S., the one new plant he can count on will come from a once American-owned Swedish brand flourishing under a Chinese parent. Volvo Car Group opens its $500 million factory late next year and will employ 2,000 workers initially near Charleston, South Carolina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Spartanburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Childcare
|1 hr
|Stayathomemom
|1
|Reidville Road McDonalds (Aug '10)
|Apr 1
|Frustrasted_w_Window
|7
|Mungo Homes - New Ivywood on Old Furnace
|Mar 19
|Buyer beware
|1
|Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16)
|Mar 18
|MrsKdm
|2
|Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15)
|Mar '17
|Rapistsoughttobek...
|7
|Spartanburg Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|16
|Any one knows John Birch from Boothill band? (Aug '09)
|Jan '17
|Pdk
|18
Find what you want!
Search Spartanburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC