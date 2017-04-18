Troopers: Driver killed in vehicle fi...

Troopers: Driver killed in vehicle fire after car struck tree in Spartanburg Co.

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 16 Read more: WMBF

The SC Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision on Cannons Campground Road involving one driver who struck a tree Easter morning. According to troopers, the collision occurred on Cannons Campground Road at Sand Pit Road at approximately 10:42 a.m. Troopers say the driver was headed south on Cannons Campground Road when the driver ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spartanburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Childcare Apr 10 Stayathomemom 1
Reidville Road McDonalds (Aug '10) Apr 1 Frustrasted_w_Window 7
Mungo Homes - New Ivywood on Old Furnace Mar '17 Buyer beware 1
Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16) Mar '17 MrsKdm 2
Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15) Mar '17 Rapistsoughttobek... 7
Spartanburg Music Selection (Aug '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 16
Any one knows John Birch from Boothill band? (Aug '09) Jan '17 Pdk 18
See all Spartanburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spartanburg Forum Now

Spartanburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spartanburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Spartanburg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,220 • Total comments across all topics: 280,433,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC