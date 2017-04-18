Troopers: Driver killed in vehicle fire after car struck tree in Spartanburg Co.
The SC Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision on Cannons Campground Road involving one driver who struck a tree Easter morning. According to troopers, the collision occurred on Cannons Campground Road at Sand Pit Road at approximately 10:42 a.m. Troopers say the driver was headed south on Cannons Campground Road when the driver ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
