Todd Horne Running For Mayor Of Spartanburg
Spartanburg Chamber Board Chairman Todd Horne will announce his campaign for Mayor of Spartanburg Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. EDT at the Hub City Farmer's Market. The event is open to the public and press.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FITSNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spartanburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reidville Road McDonalds (Aug '10)
|Apr 1
|Frustrasted_w_Window
|7
|Mungo Homes - New Ivywood on Old Furnace
|Mar 19
|Buyer beware
|1
|Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16)
|Mar 18
|MrsKdm
|2
|Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15)
|Mar '17
|Rapistsoughttobek...
|7
|Spartanburg Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|16
|Any one knows John Birch from Boothill band? (Aug '09)
|Jan '17
|Pdk
|18
|Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t...
|Jan '17
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spartanburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC