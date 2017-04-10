Thirteen graduate from USC Upstate - 6:00 am updated:
In a statement released this week, the University of South Carolina Upstate announced that it had recognized 395 graduates during its fall convocation exercises held December 13 at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. The graduates included the following residents from the Union County area: USC Upstate offers more than 40 bachelor's degree programs in the liberal arts and sciences, business administration, nursing, and teacher education, and master's degrees in education, informatics, and nursing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Spartanburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Childcare
|5 hr
|Stayathomemom
|1
|Reidville Road McDonalds (Aug '10)
|Apr 1
|Frustrasted_w_Window
|7
|Mungo Homes - New Ivywood on Old Furnace
|Mar 19
|Buyer beware
|1
|Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16)
|Mar 18
|MrsKdm
|2
|Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15)
|Mar '17
|Rapistsoughttobek...
|7
|Spartanburg Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|16
|Any one knows John Birch from Boothill band? (Aug '09)
|Jan '17
|Pdk
|18
Find what you want!
Search Spartanburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC