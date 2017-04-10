Thirteen graduate from USC Upstate - ...

Thirteen graduate from USC Upstate - 6:00 am updated:

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: The Union Daily Times

In a statement released this week, the University of South Carolina Upstate announced that it had recognized 395 graduates during its fall convocation exercises held December 13 at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. The graduates included the following residents from the Union County area: USC Upstate offers more than 40 bachelor's degree programs in the liberal arts and sciences, business administration, nursing, and teacher education, and master's degrees in education, informatics, and nursing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spartanburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Childcare 5 hr Stayathomemom 1
Reidville Road McDonalds (Aug '10) Apr 1 Frustrasted_w_Window 7
Mungo Homes - New Ivywood on Old Furnace Mar 19 Buyer beware 1
Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16) Mar 18 MrsKdm 2
Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15) Mar '17 Rapistsoughttobek... 7
Spartanburg Music Selection (Aug '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 16
Any one knows John Birch from Boothill band? (Aug '09) Jan '17 Pdk 18
See all Spartanburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spartanburg Forum Now

Spartanburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spartanburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Tornado
  5. Iran
 

Spartanburg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,289 • Total comments across all topics: 280,203,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC