Spartanburg police release images of possible suspect mask, jacket after deadly KFC robbery
The Spartanburg Police Department released example photos of a mask and jacket which may have been worn during a robbery at a KFC that ended in the death of a manager. Police said they were called to the KFC restaurant on Cedar Springs Road around 10:30 p.m. on Mar. 31. When they arrived on scene, they said the found the restaurant's manager, Anthony Duane Tiffany, shot to death.
