South Carolina Men Arrested After Death of Addison Man
SPARTANBURG, SC - Spartanburg Police have arrested two men, after a deadly armed robbery at a KFC in South Carolina that killed a man orginally from Addison, NY. De'adrian De'paul Garcia and Jyquez Julius Freeman were arrested Friday for the murder of Anthony Tiffany, and the armed robbery.
