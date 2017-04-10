SC Fire Chief Earns Doctorate from OSU

SC Fire Chief Earns Doctorate from OSU

April 05--Spartanburg Fire Chief Marion Blackwell has earned his doctorate in Fire and Emergency Management Administration from Oklahoma State University. He is one of just 10 people in the country to earn the distinction from OSU, the only institution that offers the program.

