SC Citizens for Life among groups taking part in Midlands Gives

More than 330 nonprofits across South Carolina are set to take part in the annual Midlands Gives fundraising challenge on May 2. That includes one organization that works to help families facing major life-changing decisions. "Whether it be a single mom who is feeling that she's out there absolutely totally alone and {with} no one to lean on," said Sally Zaleski, who is with South Carolina Citizens for Life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.