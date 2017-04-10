Professor featured in S-Town gives hi...

Professor featured in S-Town gives his take on hit podcast a " and its central mystery

Tom Moore, a college administrator who spent 25 years at Winthrop University before becoming chancellor at USC Upstate in Spartanburg, plays a prominent role in S-Town, the serial podcast that has broken records since its release last week. He was one of the oldest friends of John B. McLemore, whose eccentric brilliance and profane cynicism drive the seven-part mystery series.

