Patterson endorses Parnell -
Courtesy photo Liz Patterson represented Union County in the US House of Representatives for six years in the late 1980s and the early 1990s. She has endorsed fellow Democrat Archie Parnell for the US House of Representatives District 5 seat which includes Union County.
