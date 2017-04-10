'One Person at a Time': USC Symposium Focuses on Access to Healthy Food

"If you allow people to participate, they will take charge," says Harold Mitchell, a state representative from Spartanburg and longtime community advocate focused on revitalizing communities in need. Mitchell was one of several speakers from an array of fields related to nutrition and food insecurity who gathered at the 7th Annual Nutrition Symposium at the University of South Carolina on March 31. The symposium was co-hosted by the Center for Research in Nutrition and Health Disparities and School of the Earth, Ocean and Environment, and Department of Environmental Health Services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.