'One Person at a Time': USC Symposium...

'One Person at a Time': USC Symposium Focuses on Access to Healthy Food

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Free Times

"If you allow people to participate, they will take charge," says Harold Mitchell, a state representative from Spartanburg and longtime community advocate focused on revitalizing communities in need. Mitchell was one of several speakers from an array of fields related to nutrition and food insecurity who gathered at the 7th Annual Nutrition Symposium at the University of South Carolina on March 31. The symposium was co-hosted by the Center for Research in Nutrition and Health Disparities and School of the Earth, Ocean and Environment, and Department of Environmental Health Services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spartanburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Childcare 16 hr Stayathomemom 1
Reidville Road McDonalds (Aug '10) Apr 1 Frustrasted_w_Window 7
Mungo Homes - New Ivywood on Old Furnace Mar 19 Buyer beware 1
Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16) Mar 18 MrsKdm 2
Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15) Mar '17 Rapistsoughttobek... 7
Spartanburg Music Selection (Aug '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 16
Any one knows John Birch from Boothill band? (Aug '09) Jan '17 Pdk 18
See all Spartanburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spartanburg Forum Now

Spartanburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spartanburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Spartanburg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,738 • Total comments across all topics: 280,214,188

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC