Olivia Miller to cheer for Wofford
West Brunswick High School senior Olivia Miller has been selected to be a member of the Wofford College cheerleading team in Spartanburg, S.C., for the 2017-18 school year. Team tryouts were April 14-15 and Miller was one of 18 girls chosen for the cheer team.
