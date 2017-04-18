Officials: Child porn investigation l...

Officials: Child porn investigation leads to 10 charges for Spartanburg Co. man

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WMBF

The South Carolina Attorney General's Office said an Upstate man is facing ten charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a child. Officials said 36-year-old Denn Chhay Pal was found to be in possession of child pornography and taken into custody on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spartanburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Childcare Apr 10 Stayathomemom 1
Reidville Road McDonalds (Aug '10) Apr 1 Frustrasted_w_Window 7
Mungo Homes - New Ivywood on Old Furnace Mar '17 Buyer beware 1
Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16) Mar '17 MrsKdm 2
Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15) Mar '17 Rapistsoughttobek... 7
Spartanburg Music Selection (Aug '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 16
Any one knows John Birch from Boothill band? (Aug '09) Jan '17 Pdk 18
See all Spartanburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spartanburg Forum Now

Spartanburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spartanburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Spartanburg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,708 • Total comments across all topics: 280,461,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC