Officials: Child porn investigation leads to 10 charges for Spartanburg Co. man
The South Carolina Attorney General's Office said an Upstate man is facing ten charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a child. Officials said 36-year-old Denn Chhay Pal was found to be in possession of child pornography and taken into custody on Tuesday.
