New surveillance photos released of man suspected in Upstate car wash data breach

We're getting a look at the suspect the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office believes may be behind a data breach at a Spartanburg County business, following the release of surveillance photos of the man. Whatta Wash Car Wash recently alerted customers that their personal information may have been compromised if they visited the car wash from February 20th, 2017 through March 2nd, 2017.

