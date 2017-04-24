Mother of accused South Carolina kill...

Mother of accused South Carolina killer Todd Kohlhep found dead in Spartanburg

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said that 70-year-old Regina Ann Tague was found dead Sunday morning in her home by her husband. Clevenger says she is the mother of Todd Kohlhepp, who is charged with four notorious slayings at a motorcycle store in 2003 and three more recent killings.

