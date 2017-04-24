Job fair Friday for people with criminal records
The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services said more than 30 Upstate employers will participate in a job fair on Friday to help people with criminal records find work. The job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the CC Woodson Recreation Center, located at 210 Bomar Avenue in Spartanburg.
