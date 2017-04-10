Historic trolley lines discovered dur...

Historic trolley lines discovered during Spartanburg construction

The construction is part of the " Downtown Underground" infrastructure rehabilitation project . The goal of the project is to rehabilitate or replace water lines running through the area near West Main Street and Daniel Morgan Avenue.

