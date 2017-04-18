Henry McMaster Reverses Course, Will Meet With Trooper Families

The administration of S.C. governor Henry McMaster abruptly reversed itself on Tuesday - agreeing to schedule a long-awaited meeting between the governor and family members of beleaguered S.C. Highway Patrol troopers. "After a flurry of calls yesterday between families of troopers and the Office of the Governor, I'm pleased to announce that we will be meeting with the Governor and his staff within the next several weeks," said James Hardin , the leader of the group.

