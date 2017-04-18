Henry McMaster Reverses Course, Will Meet With Trooper Families
The administration of S.C. governor Henry McMaster abruptly reversed itself on Tuesday - agreeing to schedule a long-awaited meeting between the governor and family members of beleaguered S.C. Highway Patrol troopers. "After a flurry of calls yesterday between families of troopers and the Office of the Governor, I'm pleased to announce that we will be meeting with the Governor and his staff within the next several weeks," said James Hardin , the leader of the group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FITSNews.
Add your comments below
Spartanburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Childcare
|Apr 10
|Stayathomemom
|1
|Reidville Road McDonalds (Aug '10)
|Apr 1
|Frustrasted_w_Window
|7
|Mungo Homes - New Ivywood on Old Furnace
|Mar 19
|Buyer beware
|1
|Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|MrsKdm
|2
|Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15)
|Mar '17
|Rapistsoughttobek...
|7
|Spartanburg Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|16
|Any one knows John Birch from Boothill band? (Aug '09)
|Jan '17
|Pdk
|18
Find what you want!
Search Spartanburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC