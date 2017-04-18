Final Superbike family files lawsuit ...

Final Superbike family files lawsuit against confessed killer

Friday Apr 21 Read more: WMBF

All four families of the Superbike murder victims have filed lawsuits against the man who confessed to the 2003 quadruple homicide after he was arrested on unrelated charges in 2016. Attorneys representing the family of Christopher Sherbet filed a survival action lawsuit against Todd Kohlhepp on April 14, according to court documents.

