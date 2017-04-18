Final Superbike family files lawsuit against confessed killer
All four families of the Superbike murder victims have filed lawsuits against the man who confessed to the 2003 quadruple homicide after he was arrested on unrelated charges in 2016. Attorneys representing the family of Christopher Sherbet filed a survival action lawsuit against Todd Kohlhepp on April 14, according to court documents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Spartanburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Childcare
|Apr 10
|Stayathomemom
|1
|Reidville Road McDonalds (Aug '10)
|Apr 1
|Frustrasted_w_Window
|7
|Mungo Homes - New Ivywood on Old Furnace
|Mar '17
|Buyer beware
|1
|Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|MrsKdm
|2
|Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15)
|Mar '17
|Rapistsoughttobek...
|7
|Spartanburg Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|16
|Any one knows John Birch from Boothill band? (Aug '09)
|Jan '17
|Pdk
|18
Find what you want!
Search Spartanburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC