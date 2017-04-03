Downtown Spartanburg intersection closed as water line replacement work continues
The intersection of Daniel Morgan Avenue and West Main Street in downtown Spartanburg will remain closed Monday as crews continue to replace the near-century-old waterlines under the city, Spartanburg Water officials said.
