Deputies: Spartanburg Co. teen stabbe...

Deputies: Spartanburg Co. teen stabbed brother in neck during fight

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: WMBF

Deputies were dispatched to a home on West Camelton Drive around 3:50 p.m. after receiving reports of a stabbing. According to the incident report, when deputies arrived on scene they found a large amount of blood on the kitchen floor and cabinets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spartanburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Childcare Apr 10 Stayathomemom 1
Reidville Road McDonalds (Aug '10) Apr 1 Frustrasted_w_Window 7
Mungo Homes - New Ivywood on Old Furnace Mar 19 Buyer beware 1
Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16) Mar '17 MrsKdm 2
Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15) Mar '17 Rapistsoughttobek... 7
Spartanburg Music Selection (Aug '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 16
Any one knows John Birch from Boothill band? (Aug '09) Jan '17 Pdk 18
See all Spartanburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spartanburg Forum Now

Spartanburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spartanburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Spartanburg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,623 • Total comments across all topics: 280,409,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC