Deputies investigating tire theft, armed robbery at Firestone in Spartanburg
Spartanburg County deputies are investigating an armed robbery and tire theft from the Firestone tire shop on West Blackstock Road. An employee told deputies he was walking to his truck parked behind the building and encountered two men who were stealing used tires from a bin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spartanburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Childcare
|Apr 10
|Stayathomemom
|1
|Reidville Road McDonalds (Aug '10)
|Apr 1
|Frustrasted_w_Window
|7
|Mungo Homes - New Ivywood on Old Furnace
|Mar '17
|Buyer beware
|1
|Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|MrsKdm
|2
|Murderer Jonathan Benny (Apr '15)
|Mar '17
|Rapistsoughttobek...
|7
|Spartanburg Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|16
|Any one knows John Birch from Boothill band? (Aug '09)
|Jan '17
|Pdk
|18
Find what you want!
Search Spartanburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC